Sports

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh push to 176/3 at tea

Zakir Hassan inched closer to a century on debut as he steered Bangladesh to 176 for 3 at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Saturday.
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh push to 176/3 at tea
ANI
ANI

CHATTOGRAM: Zakir Hassan inched closer to a century on debut as he steered Bangladesh to 176 for 3 at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Hassan and Mushfiqur Rahim were batting on 82 and 2 respectively when tea was taken.

After going wicketless in the opening session of the day, veteran pacer Umesh Yadav (1/22) provided India the first breakthrough as he ended Najmul Hossain Shanto's (67) stay in the middle.

Spinners Axar Patel (1/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) then accounted for Yasi Ali (5) and Litton Das (19) respectively in what turned out to be a productive session for the tourists. Bangladesh still need 337 runs to win.

Brief Scores: India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh: 150 and 176 for 3 in 71 overs (Zakir Hasan 82 batting, Najmul Hossain Shanto 67; Umesh Yadav 1/22, Axar Patel 1/22 )

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Bangladesh
Mushfiqur Rahim
IND vs BAN
Zakir Hassan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in