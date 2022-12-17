'Credit to Kuldeep Yadav for putting in lot of work on his bowling'

CHATTOGRAM: Before the Test match against Bangladesh at Chattogram, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test match 22 months ago. But on a slow and low pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Kuldeep spun his way back to his third five-wicket haul in Tests as Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in first innings.

Now, speaking in the post-match press conference after the end of day four, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey appreciated Kuldeep for excelling in the format on his comeback and working on everything related to his bowling and stand up for India, like he did at Chattogram.

"Very heartening to see the way he bowled. Knowing the effort he put in on a flat wicket here, speaks a lot about the character, and the attitude he carries in the game. This is how he turns up in every game and in every Test match.

From a coaching perspective, he always gives you the feeling that he will be picking the wickets and that's what he did on a placid pitch – picked wickets in first innings and created opportunities for scalps in second innings."

"He's put in a lot of work, prior to this people were discussing the speeds he was bowling at, when people felt he was a little slower in the air. But credit goes to him, he's worked on that. The slight changes that he's made, he's worked on the angles of his run up he bowls right now, that allows him to bowl quicker in the air."

"Obviously, very happy to see him do well for the country. He's been unfortunate in the last few years. He missed out with a knee injury, went back, had a surgery, came in the squad, got hit in the nets. In that sense, he's been very unlucky.

So very happy to see him come back, perform well and come up with the best match figures, and I am very happy for him," he said as India now need four wickets on day five to take a 1-0 lead in two-match series.

On Saturday, it was left-arm spinner Axar Patel who put India firmly on the road of winning the match, taking out Mushfiqur Rahim and Nurul Hasan in a span of four balls. Mhambrey noted that Axar's pace stops the batters from stepping out and hitting against him, especially when he is operating on a stump-to-stump line.

"What really stands out with Axar is pace that he bowls at first (of all). It is not easy for the batsman to step out. Also the angles he bowls. The way he releases the ball, it is kind of very difficult for the batsman to (decide whether to) leave it or play at it. And especially in conditions where the ball is turning a little bit, you have to play at those deliveries. That's what stands out for him."

