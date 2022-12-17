BCCI to construct indoor cricket training facility in NE states

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the release of the Request for Proposal for the Construction of an Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim and Annual Maintenance. The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for providing construction services of Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim and annual maintenance, through a tender process.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' ("RFP") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 2,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till 8th January 2023. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp.ne23@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee.