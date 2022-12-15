Sports

India 404 all out vs Bangladesh in Chittagong

Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) scored half-centuries following skipper KL Rahul's decision to bat.
ANI

CHATTOGRAM: India were all out for 404 in their first innings on day two of the opening test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed four wickets apiece.

The second test in the two-match series is scheduled in Mirpur next week.

