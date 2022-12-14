Qatar final to be Messi's last FIFA World Cup game

The 35-year-old is playing his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano. The forward's goal in the 34th minute helped Argentina take the lead in the semifinal against Croatia on Tuesday. Julian Alvarez scored a brace to take Argentina into the final and knock out the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

Messi appeared in his 25th World Cup match, tying Lothar Matthaus of Germany for the most, and took his tally of goals at the World Cup to 11, breaking Gabriel Batistuta's Argentina record Argentina will play the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco on Sunday in the championship after Messi inspired Lionel Scaloni's team to a 3-0 victory against Croatia.

Messi has the chance to lead the South American team to a World Cup win to end a 36-year wait when they play in the final this weekend. Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986.

The second semifinal will take place on December 15 at the Al Bayt Stadium where defending champions France will take on a spirited Morocco who have made it to their maiden World Cup semifinal.