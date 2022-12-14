BAN vs IND: India stands at 85/3 with Pant, Pujara at crease - Day 1

CHATTOGRAM [BANGLADESH]: An unbeaten 37-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Chetehwar Pujara guided India to 85/3 in 26 overs at the time of lunch as three-down Men in Blue look to recover against Bangladesh during the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Wednesday.
Rishabh Pant came when India was 48 for 3 and gathered 29*(26) before the lunch break on Day 1. Pujara is playing at an unbeaten 12 off 32.India after starting well in the first hour of play lost a few wickets post-drinks.
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul tried to force the issue on the surface which kept a bit low and very slow. Star batter Kohli was trapped in front of the wickets by Taijul Islam.
Rishabh Pant came in and started to counter the left-arm spinner in a very Rishabh Pant way. Pujara has held an end up for now. India will look to build a partnership post-lunch.
Pant's aggression propped up India, who lost three in a cluster after a pretty solid start.
Taijul Islam struck twice, including Virat Kohli's scalp, and Khaled Ahmed got rid of the India skipper KL Rahul. Pant, however, hit four boundaries and a six already in his 26-ball 29* to lead the recovery after being promoted.
India's stand-in skipper Rahul had won the toss and elected to bat first against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh. Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma missed the match due to a thumb injury therefore Rahul is captaining the side.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android