TN takes vital innings lead

J&K was bowled out for 219 in its first innings conceding a lead of 87 runs. Tamil Nadu’s V Benny Hinn took four wickets for 69 runs and RS Ambrish scalped three for 47. At stumps, TN was 31 for one.
Dt Next Bureau

RAIPUR: Tamil Nadu took a vital first innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Group C match here on Monday. J&K was bowled out for 219 in its first innings conceding a lead of 87 runs. Tamil Nadu’s V Benny Hinn took four wickets for 69 runs and RS Ambrish scalped three for 47. At stumps, TN was 31 for one.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 306 & 31 for one in 9.5 overs vs J&K 219 in 80.3 overs (Irfan Ahmed 49, Arihant Sharma 31, Dhruv Sharma 59, Haadi Ibrahim 38, V Benny Hinn 4/69, RS Ambrish 3/47, Hari K Pandya 2/28)

