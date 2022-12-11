Turnaround of epic proportion

CHENNAI: Where do we even start? After suffering setbacks – which punctured the hopes of its ardent supporters – at different junctures during the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 league stage, Tamil Thalaivas was just not meant to reach the play-offs.

But, defying all odds, Thalaivas scripted a spectacular turnaround under the guidance of head coach Ashan Kumar and brought tears of joy on the eyes of its fans by entering the play-offs for the first time in its five-year Pro Kabaddi history.

The Tamil Nadu team snapped the forgettable streak – of finishing either 11th or 12th in its first four seasons – on Wednesday when it booked a ticket to the top-six with a win over UP Yoddhas.

Such was the enviable form of Thalaivas that its players did not celebrate extravagantly even after etching their names in the history books – they knew that the team would clinch the point which was required to progress to the next round. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the way in which TT turned its fortunes around will be spoken for years to come.

After just 10 minutes in a season that spans a minimum of 880 minutes for every team, Thalaivas lost its talisman and captain Pawan Sehrawat, who the franchise believed would provide the cutting edge on the mat. Up stepped baby-faced assassin Narender, who took over the mantle of ‘lead raider’ and has been giving the experienced campaigners a run for their money with his smart attacking operation.