TN dominates second day’s play

CHENNAI: Mumbai skipper and opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (203 off 317 balls, 17 fours, 4 sixes) completed his double hundred while Tamil Nadu medium pacer CV Achyuth (5/79) bagged a five-wicket haul on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) pre-quarterfinal match in Tirunelveli on Sunday. After bowling Mumbai out for 376 in its first innings, Tamil Nadu stood at 183 for one at stumps, thanks to half-centuries from KTA Madhava Prasad (78 batting off 201 balls, 10 fours), skipper A Badrinath (50 batting off 97 balls, 6 fours) and S Mohamed Ali (50 off 123 balls, 5 fours, 1 six).

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 376 in 108.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 203, Ayush Jethwa 33, Nutan Goel 104, CV Achyuth 5/79, P Vignesh 2/102) vs Tamil Nadu 183/1 in 70 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 78*, S Mohamed Ali 50, A Badrinath 50*)