Australia spinner Jonassen ruled out of India tour with injury

MUMNBAI: Australia spinner Jess Jonassen was on Sunday ruled for the remainder of the Tour of India after injuring her right hamstring in the first T20I of the five-match series.

The left-arm spinner has returned home to Queensland, will be replaced in Australia's 15-player squad by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who is expected to fly into India and link up with the touring party on Tuesday, ahead of the third T20I.

Jonassen strained her right hamstring while fielding during Australia's emphatic nine-wicket win at DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

"She's since been assessed and it's evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short," Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

"Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab," she added.

The injury is not expected to sideline Jonassen for January's ODI and T20I series at home against Pakistan, or February's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Jonassen's replacement Wellington missed out on a place in the original squad as Australia opted to stack the group with pace-bowling options, with an aim of assessing their options ahead of the ICC tournament in South Africa.

The 25-year-old has not played a T20I since Australia's last tour of India in 2018 but was a member of the Commonwealth Games squad in August. She also played two one-dayers during the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in March.

Meanwhile, Darcie Brown has a chance to return to Australia's XI for Sunday's second T20I at DY Patil Stadium.

The 19-year-old fast bowler sat out the opening game, having been unable to train following her arrival in India due to illness. But Brown was put through her paces on a practice wicket immediately after that match, and attended Saturday's option training session.