Sports

PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

Usha -- a multiple Asian Games gold medallist -- was declared elected unopposed for the top post.
Legendary athlete PT Usha
Legendary athlete PT Usha
IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary athlete PT Usha was on Saturday officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls.

Usha -- a multiple Asian Games gold medallist -- was declared elected unopposed for the top post.

The polls were held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Supreme Court
Indian Olympic Association
Legendary athlete PT Usha
governing body's polls
retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in