PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president

NEW DELHI: Legendary athlete PT Usha was on Saturday officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls.
Usha -- a multiple Asian Games gold medallist -- was declared elected unopposed for the top post.
The polls were held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao.
