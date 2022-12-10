Sports

Jai Leads U Mumba to Comprehensive Win Against Bengaluru Bulls

IANS

HYDERABAD: Jai Bhagwan emerged as the best player with 11 points as former champions U Mumba ended their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 campaign with a 36-30 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Aman tackled Pranay Rane as the Bengaluru Bulls took the lead at 4-3 in the 4th minute. However, Shivam picked up a raid point soon after and helped U Mumba level the scores at 5-5. Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest and were locked at 7-7 in the 12th minute.

But Aman effected a tackle and Sachin Narwal carried out a raid as the Bulls inched ahead at 11-9. However, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a Super Raid in the 19th minute as the U Mumba side levelled the scores at 12-12 at the stroke of half-time.

The U Mumba side inflicted an All-Out in the opening minutes of the second half and took the lead at 19-15. However, Vikash Kandola pulled off a Super Raid in the 28th minute and helped the Bulls to stay in the game at 22-26.

But Shivansh Thakur effected a couple of tackles as the Mumbai side kept forging ahead. The U Mumba team tackled Kandola in the 35th minute and kept their noses in front at 31-25.

Sachin Narwal caught out Viraj Landge, but the Mumbai team continued to hold the lead at 34-28 in the 39th minute. Rahul Sethpal effected a couple of tackles in the dying minutes of the match as U Mumba closed out a comprehensive victory in the end.

