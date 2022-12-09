Sports
Tamil Nadu earns three points from drawn match
Resuming on its overnight second innings score of 34 without loss on the third and final day, Tamil Nadu stood at 179 for six at close of play.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday earned three points from its drawn Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C match against Mumbai in Raipur.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 252 & 179/6 in 89 overs (Gaurav Ravindran 27, P Kush Barida 41, Abhinav Kannan 36*, Hari K Pandya 29*, Dev Damania 2/29, Kavya Gori 2/54) drew with Mumbai 126. Points: Tamil Nadu 3(6); Mumbai 1(8)
