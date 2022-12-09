Representative image
Representative image
Sports

Tamil Nadu earns three points from drawn match

Resuming on its overnight second innings score of 34 without loss on the third and final day, Tamil Nadu stood at 179 for six at close of play.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday earned three points from its drawn Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C match against Mumbai in Raipur.

Resuming on its overnight second innings score of 34 without loss on the third and final day, Tamil Nadu stood at 179 for six at close of play.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 252 & 179/6 in 89 overs (Gaurav Ravindran 27, P Kush Barida 41, Abhinav Kannan 36*, Hari K Pandya 29*, Dev Damania 2/29, Kavya Gori 2/54) drew with Mumbai 126. Points: Tamil Nadu 3(6); Mumbai 1(8)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Vijay Merchant Trophy

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in