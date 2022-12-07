Sports

Rohit goes for scan after hurting left thumb

The 35-year-old has been sent to a local hospital for X-ray to check for a possible fracture.
MIRPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left-hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

''India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,'' the BCCI tweeted.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.

