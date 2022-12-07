Pele's health improving, has "no new complications"

The three-time World Cup winner is also fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. In this hour of ill health, Pele continues to receive loads of love from his fans.

In Qatar during FIFA World Cup, fans cheered for the five-time champions making use of shirts, flags, banners featuring a young Pele celebrating his exploits on the field and lifting trophies.

This sight was seen before the side's round of 16 match against South Korea, which the legend said that he would catch up from the hospital.

Brazil's players also displayed a banner supporting Pele on the pitch as they celebrated their victory over South Korea, following which they moved into the quarterfinals.

The squad unfurled the banner saying 'Pele' alongside his picture. Ahead of Monday's match against South Korea, Pele recalled memories of his World Cup debut back in 1958. The 17-year-old played a big role in his side's triumph in that tournament.

Pele wrote on Twitter: "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup." "I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!," concluded the legendary footballer.