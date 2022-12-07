Dabang Delhi defeats U Mumba to keep playoffs hopes alive

Delhi pulled off an ‘All Out’ in the 5th minute and took a huge lead at 10-3. Vijay Malik effected a raid and Amit Hooda tackled Guman Singh soon after as the Delhi side continued to extend its lead. U Mumba’s Mohit carried out a ‘Super Tackle’ on Naveen Kumar in the 12th minute, but the Delhi side still held a comfortable lead at 17-6.

Ashu Malik picked up a couple of raid points as the team from the capital city completely dominated the match at 21-9 in the 18th minute.

However, Harendra Kumar and Amit Hooda effected tackles and kept the Mumbai side in the game at 14-22 at the end of the first half.