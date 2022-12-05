World Cup: Giroud, Mbappe score in Les Bleus’ 3-1 win over Poland

DOHA: Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time leading goalscorer as the World Cup holder coasted past Poland to reach the quarter-finals.
The AC Milan striker scored his 52nd goal for France to claim the country’s outright record, surpassing the great Thierry Henry.
The historic goal came on the stroke of half-time after Giroud controlled Kylian Mbappe’s pass before converting low into the net beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny.
But having provided the assist for the first goal, the brilliant Mbappe turned on the style by scoring two fabulous strikes in the second half.
He hit a powerful drive into the roof of the net from 16 yards for his first and curled home a wonderful second in injury time to take the lead in the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Didier Deschamps’ side had been left frustrated up until the opener and could well have fallen behind.
Poland’s best opening in the first half came when the ball dropped for Piotr Zielinski in the centre of the penalty area, but his strike was straight at Hugo Lloris.
Robert Lewandowski did manage a consolation for the Poles, rolling in a penalty with the last kick of the game.
Premier League football followers may have thought Giroud was past his best when he left England after 10 seasons with Arsenal and Chelsea to join Milan.
But the 36-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions last term as he helped the Rossoneri claim the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.
On his 117th cap, Giroud was desperately looking for that record goal against Poland, grimacing and shaking his head whenever a chance went begging.
Lloris matches France record by starting World Cup match
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris matched France’s national team record of 142 appearances by starting a round-of-16 match against Poland.
The 35-year-old Lloris is now tied with Lilian Thuram, the right back in France’s 1998 world champion team.
Lloris lifted the trophy as captain for Les Bleus four years ago. He made his France debut in 2008. Thierry Henry has the third most appearances with 123. Lloris also matched Henry and Fabien Barthez for the most World Cup appearances for France with 17.
RESULT: France 3 (Giroud 44, Mbappe 74, 90+1) bt Poland 1 (Lewandowski 90+9-pen)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android