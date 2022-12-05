World Cup 2022: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

A

* A round-robin format with each of the 32 teams playing three matches in groups of four. Teams get three points for a win and one for a draw.

* The top two in each group advanced to the last 16, with one-off matches that can go to extra time and then penalties if necessary to decide a winner.

* There are total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on Dec. 18.

* There is also a third place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals.