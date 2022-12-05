Vikrant Singh Bhadoriya, Ritwik Diwan star in MP’s win

RAJKOT: Riding on a century from Vikrant Singh Bhadoriya, Madhya Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by 30 runs in the pre-quarterfinals of the BCCI Men’s U-25 State ‘A’ trophy match here on Sunday.

Vikrant, who scored 102 (84b, 9x4, 1x6), received good support from Rishabh Chouhan who chipped in with 66 as the duo added 153 runs in 133 balls for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Tamil Nadu skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul waged a lone battle scoring 92 (96b, 9x4, 1x6) as his team was bowled out for 267 with more than two overs to spare. MP’s Ritwik Diwan was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 45.

BRIEF SCORES: Madhya Pradesh 297/9 in 50 overs (Rahul Chandrol 34, Siddharth Patidar 30, Vikrant Singh Bhadoriya 102, Rishabh Chouhan 66, H Trilok Nag 3/58) bt Tamil Nadu 267 in 47.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 92, R Sonu Yadav 39, S Rithik Easwaran 36, Ritwik Diwan 4/45)