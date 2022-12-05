Sports

PKL Season 9: Parteek Dahiya helps Gujarat Giants beat U Mumba

Dt Next Bureau

HYDERABAD: Parteek Dahiya produced a fine performance as Gujarat Giants scripted an emphatic comeback to defeat U Mumba 38-36 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Dahiya emerged as the best player for Gujarat with 13 points in the match. Pranay Rane picked up a few touch points as U Mumba took the lead at 6-3 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Mohit tackled Sandeep and helped his team inflict an ‘All Out’ to take a huge lead at 10-4.

Heidarali Ekrami pulled off a ‘Super Raid’ soon after, catching out Shankar Gadai, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh as U Mumba took control of the match at 15-4 in the 8th minute. Gujarat’s Rinku Narwal and Sandeep effected tackles, but U Mumba still held the lead at 15-8. Ekrami continued to shine as the Mumbai side continued to forge ahead. However, Rakesh effected a raid and the Giants tackled Guman Singh to stay in the game at 13-18. But, Rahul Sethpal pulled off a ‘Super Tackle’ in the 20th minute as U Mumba led at 20-13 at the end of the first half. However, the Giants managed to turn the tables on U Mumba with a stellar display from Dahiya.

