Six teams to fight for Bengal Women's T20 Blast title

PTI

KOLKATA: Six teams will vie for top honours in the second edition of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast to be held at MGR Sports Academy in Birbhum from Monday.

The 17-day tournament, which will have with 33 matches, will provide a platform to nearly 100 cricketers to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming inaugural Women's IPL next year.

''This could be a path to the Bengal team and also Women's IPL in future. I wish the cricketers all the best," Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement.

The six teams are Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Kalighat Club, Rajasthan Club, Baranagar Sporting Club and Gymkhana. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

CAB has tied up with TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) as commercial partners.

