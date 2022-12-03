Petratos magic in ATK Mohun Bagan win

BENGALURU: Dimitri Petratos produced a top-drawer long-range shot as a resilient ATK Mohun Bagan took all three points in a 1-0 Indian Super League win against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

The home team made one change to its starting eleven, with Sunil Chhetri replacing an injured Udanta Singh. ATKMB made two alterations, bringing in Lenny Rodrigues and Petratos, two players who were vital to the final result.

It was Bengaluru which started the match on the front foot, troubling ATKMB’s backline with a high press. The host was almost instantly rewarded for its approach in the fifth minute when Pritam Kotal was pressed during a goal-kick and passed the ball straight into the path of a rushing Javi Hernandez. The Spanish midfielder found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith, but hit the ball into the goalkeeper’s body.

ATKMB only got into the game after the 30-minute mark, but in a cagey first half full of sturdy tackles, it found no rhythm to turn their comfort into a shot on target. The visitor’s best chance came from a Subhasish Bose cross from the left, which caught Bengaluru off guard. His ball allowed Liston Colaco to get his head on the ball on the far post, albeit with no control on it.

But, ATKMB produced a moment of magic in the 66th minute when Bengaluru was sloppy in possession. Ashique Kuruniyan stole the ball from Suresh Wangjam and nudged it to Hugo Boumous. He teed it up for Petratos, who picked the ball up on the turn and unleashed a powerful curling shot from outside the box to beat BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comprehensively to his left.

More mistakes at the back were left in the match as a poor pass from the back allowed Roy Krishna a free run at goal in the 69th minute. The Fijian striker tried to get a low shot in, but could not get it on target.

In the 85th minute, Bengaluru got a chance to level the score when a deft touch in a crowded area from Hernandez found substitute N Sivasakthi, who was unmarked at the edge of the box. The young forward’s first touch took the ball away from him and he could only poke it into the crossbar. That was to be the last substantial effort from the home team, which has now lost to both Kolkata clubs at home this ISL season.

RESULT: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (D Petratos 66)