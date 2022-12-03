ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad beat 10-man Chennaiyin 3-1; remain in 2nd spot

CHENNAI: Hyderabad FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Hyderabad's goals came from three different players with Halicharan Narzary (65th minute), Chinglensana Singh (74th) and Borja Herrera (85th) getting themselves on the scoresheet. Petar Sliskovic (78th), on the other hand, scored for Chennaiyin.

Following a keenly-contested goalless first half, which saw Hyderabad holding 52 percent possession compared to Chennaiyin's 48, both sides resumed their hunt for the opening goal.

Akash Mishra nearly ended Hyderabad's wait when he found himself right in front of the post in the 53rd minute but his shot was brilliantly blocked by goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and then, four minutes later, Bartholomew Ogbeche hit one straight into Majumder's gloves.

It was Narzary who broke the deadlock when he smashed the ball from outside the box to put the visitors ahead with a 1-0 lead.

Chennaiyin were reduced to 10 men when defender Ajith Kumar received his second yellow card of the match in the 71st minute.

Chinglensana then doubled the lead for Hyderabad in the 74th minute with a left-footed valley.

Despite being a man down, Chennaiyin kept fighting hard as Sliskovic kept the hosts in the game by scoring their first goal. The Croatian star beautifully headed home Abdenasser El Khayati's cross.

However, substitute Borja Herrera took the game further away from Chennaiyin when he scored Hyderabad's third goal a few minutes before the final whistle.

After this win, Hyderbad remained second in the table at 19 points from nine matches, three behind Mumbai City FC (21 points). Chennaiyin were placed seventh with 12 points from eight matches.

Chennaiyin FC will next face NorthEast United FC in an away fixture on December 10.