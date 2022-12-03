GodSpeed Kochi impresses on Round 3 Day 1

CHENNAI: GodSpeed Kochi and Delhi Speed Demons stole the show on the opening day of the third round of the Indian Racing League at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday, securing pole positions in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 respectively. Kochi, represented by Nikhil Bohra in Qualifier 1, earned the top spot with a best lap timing of 1:31.825. Nikhil was followed by Neel Jani of Black Birds Hyderabad, who had a best lap timing of 1:33.212. In the second qualifier, Akash Gowda (1:42.017) finished first for Delhi while Sandeep Kumar (1:45.354) of Chennai Turbo Riders came second. The sprint race started with Alister Yoong on pole, Akhil Rabindra starting second and Akash Gowda in third, before it was red-flagged due to bad weather. Yoong and Nikhil helped Kochi emerge victorious, with Bangalore Speedsters and Hyderabad coming second and third respectively.