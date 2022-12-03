Arshdeep Singh could lead Indian pace attack in future: Parnell

ABU DHABI: South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell labelled upcoming Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as a potential future leader of India's pace attack after the player's meteoric rise in cricket.

Parnell spoke exclusively to ANI in Abu Dhabi, where he is representing the Northern Warriors while playing in the T10 league.

The Protea player talked about the Indian bowling lineup and expressed that it has a great mix of youth with experience.

He added that youngster Arshdeep could lead the Indian pace battery in the future.

"India have good bowling strength and when Bumrah is back he will cement his spot once again. They also have Bhubaneshwar Kumar and he is a very experienced bowler in their team. Arshdeep could lead the Indian pace attack in future as he has the potential to do well and his bowling has a different class," said the all-rounder.

Parnell expressed his thoughts on the team's upcoming ODI matches that will be pivotal for the team in Qualifying for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

"South Africa will definitely take part in the 2023 World Cup without playing qualifiers as we have a good team and we know we can win the next 4 matches," stated the left-hander.

The Protea player remarked that the Indian conditions where the World Cup will be held are not foreign to South African players as they have toured there recently and also play in the Indian Premier League.

"Indian conditions are not foreign to us anymore. Many guys play in IPL, we will call on their experience to help us. Going forward we have the skill to go all way. Our team has been twice to India in the last few months," cited Parnell.

"Keeping things simple and we have the firepower to win the World Cup. We need to be switched on in every game according to the format of the game. We don't lack in skill," mentioned the pacer while talking about South Africa's chances to win the World Cup to be held in India.