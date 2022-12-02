Top 5 greatest comebacks in FIFA World Cup history

QUATAR: In the history of football, there have been numerous spectacle events that have left us perplexed to this day. While some people enjoy the rush of winning, an entire nation must bear the pain of losing. There are many interesting tales to share. Thousands of people's hearts have been crushed by tournaments that have thrilled many. But what were the greatest comebacks in World Cup history? Read on to find out everything you need to know.
Isn't the excitement surrounding this game still going strong? The most unexpected squad in the tournament gave Argentina the most unlikely defeat, ending their enormous 36-game unbeaten record.Saleh Alshehri give the Saudis the equaliser, and Salem Aldawari gave his team a lead with a screamer from outside the box. Saudi managed to pull off the almost impossible feat and clinch the largest win in their football history.
In the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage in Qatar on December 1, Japan stunned the world with a comeback victory for the ages, defeating Spain 2-1 to advance to the round of 16. After falling behind 1-0 after just 11 minutes, Japan responded in the 48th with a goal from Doan Ritsu, and then Tanaka Ao sealed a thrilling triumph to take the match.
The 2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany were aiming for an easy victory over Japan in their Group E opening at the Khalifa International Stadium. The Asian heavyweights managed to pull off enormous upset thanks to two late goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. Japan won its opening match 2-1 over Germany to take all three points with a historic victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The quarterfinal matchup against England gave Brazil a serious worry when youngster Michael Owen gave the England lead in the 23rd minute of a thrilling game. It took until the 47th minute for Brazil to restore parity with Rivaldo on the scoresheet. In the 50th minute, Ronaldinho stepped up following a free kick that appeared to be innocuous and lobbed the ball over England goalkeeper David Seaman and into the net.
David Platt gave England the lead in the 26th minute. In the 83rd minute, England was given a penalty that was properly converted by Gary Lineker as time ran out and it appeared that they would be eliminated in the round of 16. The comeback was completed in the 15th minute of extra time when Gary Lineker scored from the penalty spot once more to advance England to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1966.
