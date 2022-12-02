FIFA WC: Griezmann sends support to Kimmich after Germany exit

DOHA: Antoine Griezmann has sent a message of support to Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich after his side was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Kimmich formed part of the German side that was eliminated from the tournament on Thursday, despite winning their Group E match 4-2 against Costa Rica, reports Xinhua.

Japan's shock 2-1 victory over Spain was enough to send the Germans home at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup, and Kimmich lamented his side's failure on social media, telling TV network Sport 1, "This was the worst day of my career. I'm afraid I'll fall into a hole. It makes you think that these failures are connected to me."

"I joined (the German national team) in 2016, so being associated with failure is not something you want to stand for," he said.

Griezmann responded with a message on social media to try and raise Kimmich's morale, posting, "You are a great player and you will be able to lift yourself up again, Joshua."

At the Bayt Stadium in Al Khor what went against the four-time champions was the match result from Group E's other finale between Spain and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium, where Japan defeated the European giants 2-1 to make it to the next stage as group winners.

The Samurai Blues which began with a 2-1 win over the former champions lost to Costa Rica 1-0 and finished their league engagements with a 2-1 win over yet another former champion Spain.

Germany's exit meant they crashed out of the world at the group stage for the second successive time having suffered the same fate as at Russia 2018. Costa Rica was also eliminated, with Japan and Spain moving on.