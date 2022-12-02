Sports

20 wickets fall on opening day of U-16 match

At close of play, Tamil Nadu was 12 without loss in its second innings, holding a 51-run lead in the three-day contest.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: As many as 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) match between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in Raipur on Thursday.

After being bowled out for 126 in its first innings, Tamil Nadu bundled Uttar Pradesh out for a paltry 87. At close of play, Tamil Nadu was 12 without loss in its second innings, holding a 51-run lead in the three-day contest.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 126 in 42.1 overs (Dhruva Ram 38, Guransh Johar 3/14, Tanish Bhati 3/17, Lucky Saini 2/31, Aditya Kumar Singh 2/39) & 12/0 in 7 overs vs Uttar Pradesh 87 in 33.4 overs (Kaartikaya Singh 30, Dhruva Ram 3/32, V Benny Hinn 4/10, Hari K Pandya 3/13)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh
Raipur
Vijay Merchant Trophy
Men’s Under-16 cricket
TN vs UP
U-16 match
Aditya Kumar Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in