20 wickets fall on opening day of U-16 match

CHENNAI: As many as 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) match between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in Raipur on Thursday.

After being bowled out for 126 in its first innings, Tamil Nadu bundled Uttar Pradesh out for a paltry 87. At close of play, Tamil Nadu was 12 without loss in its second innings, holding a 51-run lead in the three-day contest.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 126 in 42.1 overs (Dhruva Ram 38, Guransh Johar 3/14, Tanish Bhati 3/17, Lucky Saini 2/31, Aditya Kumar Singh 2/39) & 12/0 in 7 overs vs Uttar Pradesh 87 in 33.4 overs (Kaartikaya Singh 30, Dhruva Ram 3/32, V Benny Hinn 4/10, Hari K Pandya 3/13)