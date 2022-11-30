Pulisic nets winner as America beats Iran to progress to Round-of-16

DOHA: Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium as the United States of America stormed into the World Cup last-16 by beating Iran 1-0 in an important Group B contest on Tuesday.

Pulisic’s 38th minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their geopolitical rivals. Right-back Sergino Dest headed the ball into the path of a sprinting Pulisic, who swept it into the net, which momentarily silenced the raucous Iranian supporters in front of him, but crashed into the outstretched Alireza Beiranvand in the process.

Pulisic was back on his feet after receiving treatment for a few minutes, but did not look comfortable and was replaced by Brenden Aaronson at the break after sustaining an abdominal injury. The USA finished two points behind Group B winner England (7 points) to reach the Round-of-16 for the fifth time since 1994. Iran finished third with three points, with Wales bottom with just a solitary point.

Gregg Berhalter’s USA team, the second youngest at this year’s finals, may lack experience on the big stage, but stepped up and delivered a commanding performance when its spot at the World Cup was on the line.

Knowing that only a win would keep it in the tournament, the United States pressed with high intensity from the first whistle – its full-backs almost playing as wingers – and chances flowed for its attack. Tim Weah, who spurned two glorious opportunities before Pulisic put the Americans ahead, had the ball in the net late in the first half, but his strike was ruled out for offside.

Iran, which only needed a point to advance, was largely restricted to playing on the counter-attack and was unable to muster a credible attempt at scoring until the second half. Substitute Saman Ghoddos, who replaced Sardar Azmoun at half-time, almost pulled Iran level after meeting a superb cross from Ramin Rezaeian in Team Melli’s best chance of the match, but the Asian side never really troubled a dominant USA outfit.

RESULT: Iran 0 lost to United States of America 1 (C Pulisic 38)