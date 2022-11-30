Sports

New Zealand bowl out India for 219 in third ODI

Washigton Sundar top-scored with a 64-ball 51, while Shreyas Iyer made 49 in an otherwise batting flop show by India as they were bowled out in 47.3 overs.
CHRISTCHURCH: Indian batters struggled to get going against a spirited New Zealand bowling attack to be dismissed for a paltry 219 in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne (3/57) and Daryl Mitchell (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers, while Tim Southee returned with figures of 2 for 36.

Brief Scores:

India: 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Adam Milne 3/57, Daryl Mitchell 3/25).

