Yoddhas boosts play-off hopes with thrilling win

CHENNAI: UP Yoddhas boosted its Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 play-off hopes with a thrilling 33-32 victory over Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on Monday.

Ahead by one (33-32) point heading into the final raid of the match, Yoddhas required only a legal raid to earn the win. Rohit Tomar was tasked with taking the UP team over the line and he did so by crossing the baulk line (white line).

Following the result, the fourth-placed Yoddhas has 60 points from 18 matches while Warriors, which is seventh in the standings, has 49 points off 18 games. UP skipper Pardeep Narwal (14 raid points) delivered a captain’s performance while none of the other members in the ‘Starting Seven’ managed more than four points. Bengal captain Maninder Singh (10 raid points) bagged a ‘Super 10’, but his effort was not enough in the end.

Both teams traded blows before Yoddhas inflicted the first ‘All Out’ in the 15th minute to open up a three-point (13-10) lead. Courtesy of the clean sweep and Pardeep’s influential performance, the UP side led 19-11 at the half-time break.

Yoddhas began the second half on the front foot as it effected its second ‘All Out’ in the 21st minute to widen the advantage to 11 points at 22-11. With about 12 minutes remaining on the clock, the UP outfit was well placed with a 10-point (26-16) cushion.

But, Bengal brought life back into the contest with its first ‘All Out’ in the penultimate minute. At that stage, UP was ahead by only three (32-29) points. While Warriors put its best foot forward in the last minute, Yoddhas did just enough to record the victory.