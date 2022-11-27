When silverscreen diva Vyjayanthimala Bali queened over the greens

It is common knowledge that she and Dr. Bali dated each other when she was a reigning star, but what is not widely known is the fact that she picked up golf after sniggering at it. Dr. Bali was a passionate golfer at the Bombay Presidency Gymkhana Club (BPGC) and she accompanied him as the only way to be with him. She says, “I said, ‘such a small ball and funny looking long clubs, even a child can play this game’.” “Try it,” said a deadpan Dr. Bali and after hitting everything but the ball, she was completely shaken. “I had never failed in anything and this was a disaster. I decided I will play and win and enrolled for coaching.”