Usha set to be elected as first woman IOA chief

NEW DELHI: The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) since she emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the December 10 elections. The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist, filed her nomination papers for the top job on Sunday along with her team, whose members will compete for various posts. The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections was Sunday. The IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha did not receive any nominations on Friday and Saturday, but 24 candidates filed nominations for various posts on Sunday. Usha has been elected as one of the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) by the Athletes Commission of the IOA, making her an electoral college member.