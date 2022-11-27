Bengaluru’s 5-match winless streak comes to an end in Goa
MARGAO: A Javi Hernandez brace ended Bengaluru FC’s five-match winless streak and four-game goalless run as it picked up a 2-0 win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.
Bengaluru secured its first clean sheet since the team’s ISL season opener, handing Goa its first home defeat. At the start, the host pushed forward through Alvaro Vazquez, who sprinted into the box and got his shot away from a tight angle. But, the on-target effort was collected comfortably by BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Hernandez broke the deadlock and ended Bengaluru’s goal drought in the 27th minute. Goa centre-back Anwar Ali was closed down by Roy Krishna as the former brought the ball out. Krishna put Hernandez through on goal and the Spaniard calmly slotted the ball past Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh to give the ‘Blues’ its first goal since October 14.
In the 37th minute, Gurpreet was at full stretch to push Vazquez’s free-kick away to safety. At the other end, in first half stoppage time, Dheeraj came darting out of the box towards the right flank and took Krishna out. The Goa shotstopper only saw a yellow card for his foul on the Fijian striker.
In the second half, the home side started on the front foot. However, it was the visitor which doubled its advantage in the 57th minute. As the ‘Gaurs’ swarmed forward, the ‘Blues’ broke on the counter with Udanta Singh, who dinked the ball through to Hernandez. The Spanish attacking midfielder entered the box, rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net.
Ten minutes from time, Krishna received a long ball from defence and tried to chip it over the keeper. The ball sailed over the keeper, but was inches away from the far post. At the other end, Ali rocketed one towards the top left corner of the goal, with Gurpreet producing a timely save.
RESULT: FC Goa 0 lost to Bengaluru FC 2 (J Hernandez 27 & 57)
