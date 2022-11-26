FIFA WC: Memorable moments after a week of entertaining action

NEW DELHI: The first week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar had at all, be it high goal-scoring matches, stalemates, upsets and jaw dropping goals.
Let us look at some interesting statistics and memorable moments after a week of action.
Qatar got off to a miserable start, losing 0-2 to Ecuador and becoming the first host to lose their opening game in tournament history. Their next match was also a loss to Senegal and the hosts were out of the tournament within a week.
England started their 2022 campaign with their biggest win in the opening match (across WC and Euro events). They defeated Iran by 6-2. Bukayo Saka found the net twice.
Legendary striker Lionel Messi's final WC campaign got off to a bad start. After he gave his side an early lead, Saudi bounced back by scoring two goals in the second half to upset the two-time champions and put a dent in their hopes of winning the cup for the third time.
The absence of star player Karim Benzema was filled perfectly by Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot as they scored in France's 4-1 win over Australia. The 2018 champs started off their title defence in style. They became the first defending champions since Brazil in 2006 to win their opening match.
Germany football team sent a message of equality, diversity and freedom of speech by covering their mouths ahead of the campaign opener against Japan in the Middle-Eastern country. This was done to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community, something prohibited in Qatar.
In another upset that rocked the football fraternity, Japan defeated four-time champions Germany by 2-1 in their campaign opener, despite Germany having an early lead.
In his side's 3-2 win over Ghana, star Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups, in 2022, 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006 editions. He is also the youngest and oldest player from his country to score a World Cup goal.
After their 2-0 win over Serbia, Brazil is unbeaten in their opening game in each of the last 20 editions of the World Cup, winning 17 and drawing three. This streak in the opening game originated from the 1938 World Cup. Richarlison's brace helped Brazil continue this streak. Since his debut for the national side in September 2018, Richarlison has scored more goals in all competitions for Brazil than any other player (19).
Appearing in his side's 0-2 loss to Iran, Gareth became the most capped player of Wales with 110 appearances, surpassing Chris Gunter (109).
England and USA played a goalless draw. England has 12 goalless draws at the World Cup, the most of any nation in the history of the tournament. In three WC matches against US, England has drawn two and lost one.
