Boumous nets winner for Mohun Bagan
KOLKATA: ATK Mohun Bagan bounced back from a defeat and recorded a 1-0 Indian Super League victory over Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.
Hugo Boumous clinched all three points for the Kolkata giant with the match-winning goal early in the contest. The home team started on the front foot in what turned out to be a feisty first half with robust challenges.
In the 11th minute, ATKMB’s pressure on Hyderabad’s high line paid off. Liston Colaco played Boumous through from the right side of central midfield after drawing the HFC defence towards him. He was fouled in the process, but the referee played advantage. This allowed Boumous to break through on goal.
As Hyderabad’s defence recovered, Boumous drew it in before playing Ashique Kuruniyan through on the left side. The winger burst forward before whipping the ball across goal to find Boumous, who finished off the job he started.
The tourist’s attempts to push forward were impeded by a well organised ATKMB, which conceded no shots on target in the first half and was able to quickly move forward after regaining possession. However, the speed in counter-attack cost it Manvir Singh’s presence in the 41st minute as the forward was injured by a crunching tackle from Hitesh Sharma.
At the start of the second period, Hyderabad brought on Halicharan Narzary to replace Reagan Singh, but it was ATKMB which remained on top. Once again, Colaco led the charge, the forward finding himself in a one-on-one situation against Gurmeet Singh in the 51st minute, only for the HFC goalkeeper to push the shot wide.
Hyderabad’s first shot on target came in the 73rd minute when Bartholomew Ogbeche was teed up from a free-kick just outside the box. The striker’s right-footed shot was hit with force, but Vishal Kaith managed to get behind the ball and punch it away.
In the 79th minute, Subhasish Bose missed another chance for ATKMB to put the match to bed, hitting his header from a corner-kick into the floor and eventually over the crossbar.
In stoppage time, HFC substitute Javier Siverio was set up nicely by a cross from the right wing, but nodded his header wide. That turned out to be Hyderabad’s last substantial opportunity as the southern side suffered its second successive defeat.
RESULT: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (H Boumous 11) bt Hyderabad FC 0
