Trilok, Pradosh, Mukilesh star in Tamil Nadu’s victory
CHENNAI: H Trilok Nag, skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul and U Mukilesh starred for Tamil Nadu, which defeated Haryana by five wickets in the Men’s Under-25 Group A match in Jaipur on Friday. In the first essay, medium pacer Trilok Nag (5/52) helped Tamil Nadu restrict Haryana to 281 after the southern team opted to field first. In the chase, Tamil Nadu reached its target with 21 balls left in the bank, courtesy of a match-winning 195-run fourth-wicket partnership between Pradosh (124 not out off 124 balls, 16 fours) and Mukilesh (98 off 78 balls, 10 fours, 4 sixes).
BRIEF SCORES: Haryana 281 in 50 overs (Dheeru Singh 83, SR Singroha 33, Piyush Dahiya 54, Lakshay Sangwan 32, H Trilok Nag 5/52, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 2/32) lost to Tamil Nadu 285/5 in 46.3 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 124*, U Mukilesh 98). Points: Tamil Nadu 4(16); Haryana 0(4)
