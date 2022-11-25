ISL 2022-23: Laxmikant Kattimani ruled out for remainder of season

HYDERABAD: Laxmikant Kattimani, the goalkeeper for Hyderabad FC will miss the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-2023 season after suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

Hyderabad FC announced the news on its Twitter Handle and informed about the goalkeeper's absence for the rest of the season.

The official statement from the club read, "Goalkeeper Kattimani is ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a knee injury in the match against Jamshedpur FC!"