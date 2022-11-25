Sports

India post 306 for 7 against NZ in first ODI

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.
Washington's quickfire 37 helped India cross 300
Washington's quickfire 37 helped India cross 300Twitter - @ICC
PTI

AUCKLAND: Invited to bat, India posted 306 for 7 in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand here on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.

For Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 306 for 7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72, Shubman Gill 50; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, TimSouthee 3/73).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Cricket
Washington Sundar
New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer
Shikhar Dhawan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in