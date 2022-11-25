India post 306 for 7 against NZ in first ODI

AUCKLAND: Invited to bat, India posted 306 for 7 in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand here on Friday.
Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.
For Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee took three wickets apiece.
Brief Scores: India: 306 for 7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72, Shubman Gill 50; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, TimSouthee 3/73).
