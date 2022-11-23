Thalaivas records dominant 34-20 win over U Mumba

Thalaivas was slow to start off with, not opening its account until the 4th minute when Ajinkya Pawar fetched two points. From then on, points kept raining for Thalaivas as it effected its first ‘All Out’ in the eighth minute to take a sizeable lead at 10-3. U Mumba raider Guman Singh had an off-day as did several of his teammates. At half-time, the scoreline was 18-10 in Thalaivas favour.