Rahul continues to wow fans in Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad leg

Well, try telling that to those who were present at the Gachi Bowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday when Jaipur squared off against UP Yoddhas. It was as if a legion of Rahul’s fans descended on the venue armed with life-size cut-outs and other memorabilia of their ‘messiah’. The fans gathered at the arena many hours before the commencement of the match in the hope of laying their eyes on their ‘blue-eyed boy’ from a vantage point for the first time in more than three years.