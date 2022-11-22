Messi says mistakes in five second half mins cost Argentina the match

UPSETS FROM THE PAST

Argentina’s 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia is right up there with the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia had won only three matches previously at the World Cup, and only one game in the last 28 years before Tuesday’s stunning victory over two-time champion Argentina. Here is a look at some of the other major World Cup surprises through the years.

Cameroon 1 – Argentina 0 (1990)

Diego Maradona led his country to the 1990 World Cup in Italy as the defending champion. Maradona was established as the best player in the world and Argentina was favoured to retain the title. But, a little-known Cameroon team, which was playing at only its second World Cup, had other ideas in the tournament’s opening match against Argentina. Francois Omam-Biyik scored with a second-half header for the African team, which was down to 10 men at the time after a red card. Cameroon eventually finished the game with nine men after another sending off, but kept Argentina and Maradona out.