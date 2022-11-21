Narayan Jagadeesan smashes double ton; TN batters rewrite records

CHENNAI: Narayan Jagadeesan continued his rich vein of form with a magnificent double hundred while his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan smashed his third century of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) as the Tamil Nadu batters rewrote plenty of records in the Group C match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Invited to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted a world-record total of 506 for two off its stipulated overs, riding on a 416-run first-wicket alliance between the in-form Jagadeesan (277 off 141 balls, 25 fours, 15 sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (154 off 102 balls, 19 fours, 2 sixes).

After Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan made mincemeat of the Arunachal attack, the Baba brothers – Aparajith (31 not out off 32 balls) and skipper Indrajith (31 not out off 26 balls, 1 four) – decided to slow down, but still managed to steer Tamil Nadu past the 500-run mark.

Below is a list of records that Tamil Nadu and its batters broke during the lop-sided contest.

RECORDS GALORE

5 – Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday became the first man in the world to hit five consecutive List A hundreds

277 – Runs Jagadeesan struck against Arunachal Pradesh, the highest individual score in List A cricket and the Vijay Hazare Trophy

1 – Jagadeesan smashed the joint fastest List A double ton – off 114 balls

10 – Jagadeesan is the tenth Indian batter to hit a List A double century

6 – The Tamil Nadu opener struck the sixth double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

416 – Runs Jagadeesan and his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan accumulated, the highest partnership for any wicket in List A cricket

1 – The Jagadeesan-Sai Sudharsan combination became the first pair to stitch a 400-run alliance in List A cricket

506 – Runs Tamil Nadu put on the board, the highest in List A cricket. Tamil Nadu also became the first team to breach the 500-run mark.