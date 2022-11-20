Sports

Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar

The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ,Qatar.
AL KHOR: Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday.

But following a two-minute video review, it was ruled out for offside.

