Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar

AL KHOR: Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday.
The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.
But following a two-minute video review, it was ruled out for offside.
