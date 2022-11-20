Play resumes after rain stoppage, no overs lost

MOUNTMAUNGANUI (NEW ZEALAND): Play resumed in the second T20 between India and New Zealand after a 26-minute stoppage due to rain here on Sunday. No overs were lost due to the forced break.

Rain interrupted play after India reached 50 for one in 6.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan was batting on 28 off 22 balls and Suryakumar Yadav on six off five deliveries when covers were called to the middle.

Rishabh Pant (6) opened alongside Kishan but the move did not work as he fell in the sixth over to Lockie Ferguson.