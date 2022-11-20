England targets fast start against Iran in Group B opener
DOHA: England could not have done a better job of lowering expectations than by going six competitive matches without a win heading into the World Cup, but when it kicks off against Iran on Monday, a nation will start dreaming again.
Under Gareth Southgate’s watch, England has been agonisingly close to winning major silverware for the first time since 1966 – first with a semi-final finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and then losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
There is a nagging sense that those near-misses might be as close as England come and that opportunities have passed by. But, despite a woeful run of results, England has arrived in Qatar as one of the teams more likely to be crowned world champion.
For that to happen, a fast start will be essential and a Group B opener against Iran offers that opportunity, even if it would be dangerous to underestimate a team managed by Carlos Queiroz.
In its six-game winless run in the Nations League, England lacked creativity and goals and was occasionally chaotic in defence, especially in the 0-4 home defeat to Hungary.
A thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in its final game before the World Cup renewed some optimism and Southgate’s squad certainly looks equipped to control a group which will also pitch it against the United States of America and Wales.
