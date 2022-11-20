Brdaric backs Germany to produce successful flick

CHENNAI: Former Germany international and current Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric backed Hansi Flick to deliver “something special” with ‘Die Mannschaft’ in the World Cup in Qatar. In an interaction with DT Next in Chennai, Brdaric, who won eight caps in the early 2000s, talked about his time with the national team, the current squad, Germany’s chances in Qatar 2022, favourites for the ultimate prize and more.

EXCERPTS

On what playing for Germany meant to him

Everything. At one time, a dream was coming true. Of course, when you are a professional, it (football) is your work; you must enjoy every day. It is a privilege to be in the sport. To have these appearances (eight)… makes me and my family proud. Becoming a national team player involves hard work. It was a very good feeling to be part of the Germany team.

On how German football has evolved in the last two decades

It is professional and has a good structure. It can develop young players; it is a huge plus (positive) in Germany. There is a lot of money involved in the sport. Football has kind of changed a little bit… in advertising, promotion, social media etc… It is not easier to become a professional when compared to the past, but it is different. I see that in my family; my kids are playing football. They are looking for success all the time. They are able to do that because of the best organisation and good plan. But, you cannot be in finals all the time. Hopefully, the Germany team has learned from the previous competitions.

On the current Germany set-up

The squad is good in balance; it has chosen the right players to ensure all positions are well occupied. In the last match against Oman (1-0 win in friendly), the team did not do well in transitions. But, we are able to score all the time. On one side, it is a big plus (positive) that the team is able to score [in most matches]. But, on the other side, we have to defend. We have a good balance and hope to survive till the end [at the World Cup].

On how head coach Hansi Flick has guided the team in the last one year

He took over from Joachim Low, so it is a huge step for him. The success Low had with the Germany team… to stay at that level. Flick has been trying to change some things in a positive way. The most important thing is to stay at that level. The team was unsuccessful in the last competition (Germany was knocked out in the European Championship 2020 Round-of-16), so we are seeing new ideas now. I believe that Flick can do something special.

On how far Germany can progress at the Qatar World Cup

I hope that it wins the title, but it will be very tough. It will first have to survive the group stage (Germany is part of Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan). We can then see which opponents we get in the next rounds (knockouts). We need a good atmosphere [within the team]; do not be jealous if you are not playing (addressing the players). You can consider yourself lucky to be part of this group.

On who the favourites are

It is not tough to say… Brazil, Argentina and maybe France. You have some underdogs, who can push the others if they survive the group stage and get good draws in the knockouts. It (fate of teams) will also depend on how many players are available, how many are injured.

On the global event being hosted in winter

Honestly, it is very tough for all of us… the break. The feeling of the World Cup being close to us is not there yet. Different countries have different perspectives, but I hope that it (tournament) settles well after we get through some matches.

On his plans for the World Cup

I follow all the matches… Indian Super League and European leagues. Of course, this kind of competition (World Cup) will be something special. As coaches, we can learn from the matches – tactics and line-ups etc.