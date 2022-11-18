Sports

ATP Finals: Fritz downs Auger-Aliassime to seal semi-final spot

Fritz shot 32 winners and overpowered Auger-Aliassime during the heavy-hitting exchanges in the third set, earning the crucial break at 3-2 in the decider set to cruise after two hours and 44 minutes long battle.
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz
ANI

TURIN: The American Taylor Fritz moved past Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the semi-finals on debut at the prestigious year-end seasons finale of the ATP in Turin.

Fritz shot 32 winners and overpowered Auger-Aliassime during the heavy-hitting exchanges in the third set, earning the crucial break at 3-2 in the decider set to cruise after two hours and 44 minutes long battle.

"I needed to serve well the whole time, I knew that. It was frustrating throughout the match when so many points I was one away from breakpoint. So many times at 15/30, and 0/30 when I was returning, I got myself in the points and kept losing the points. I just tried to stay patient and not get frustrated and then I capitalised when I got the chance," ATP.com quoted Fritz as saying.

In the fast-paced indoor setting, the eighth seed found his areas to dominate behind his delivery and maintaining a powerful serve throughout the contest. The World No. 9 handed Auger-Aliassime few chances. Fritz saved all three break points he came up against and won 88 per cent (50/57) of his first-service points.

"It is huge. From possibly not even qualifying to now be in the semis feels great. I felt like I was going to play well here. I feel that I always play my best tennis against the best players," Fritz said when asked about reaching the semi-finals.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old grabbed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, before he soared to crowns in Eastbourne and Tokyo.

Yesterday Spaniard Rafael Nadal finished his ATP Finals campaign on a winning note when he downed Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5.

Nadal hit 37 winners to Ruud's 19 and won 93 per cent (38/41) of points behind his first serve to seal a one-hour, 43-minute victory.

"It's important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that. At the end I am happy about that... I was able to win against a great player," he said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

ATP Finals
Felix Auger
semi-finals
Taylor Fritz
American Taylor Fritz
Aliassime

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in