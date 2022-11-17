PokerBaazi announces ace players Sethi, Goindi as game ambassadors

NEW DELHI: India's poker platform -- PokerBaazi -- on Thursday announced Muskan Sethi, India's first female poker player and recipient of The President's "FIRST LADIES" award, and Abhishek Goindi, a renowned poker coach and player as their game ambassadors.

Under the PokerBaazi 'TEAM PRO' role, Muskan and Abhishek will be seen promoting the sport in different innovative, and interactive content formats. They will also provide budding poker players with the necessary guidance about how to start in the sport, and the lifestyle to champion the game.

"Poker wasn't a popular sport among females back when I started playing poker professionally. I feel fortunate to have witnessed the slowly but eventually changing perception around poker and it is just commendable how PokerBaazi has been one of the strongest forces in driving that change," said Muskan.

"It is going to be exciting to channel my experience and skill through it to create a difference in the poker ecosystem and encourage more women players to join the sport," she added.

Abhishek also had similar views on the association and said he is excited to share his knowledge with the Next Gen of poker players.

"Poker is a game of pure strategy and skill. As a coach, I have slowly seen more people taking up the sport and understanding its nuances. As compared to any other skill sport, Poker certainly has a steeper learning curve. I am excited to work to share my knowledge with the Next Gen of poker players. With more tournaments and content around the sport, I am sure that the ecosystem for poker will get a major boost," he said.

As per the company, PokerBaazi has also grown to become the primary driver of Baazi Games' unprecedented growth contributing to over 75 percent of its revenue.

"It gives me immense pride and joy to have Muskan and Abhishek, who join us as an integral part of our PokerBaazi family. Every sport has champions of its own who people look up to and these two are the perfect personalities to represent both the game and the brand," said Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Baazi Games.

"Our foray into the poker space began 8 years back, and since then, we have been making sustainable efforts to drive healthy conversations around poker. With legends like Muskan and Abhishek, I am sure that we will be able to make the sport a household name and create a desirable launchpad for established and aspiring poker players," he added.

Earlier this month, PokerBaazi successfully concluded India''s largest standalone poker tournament called Greatest of All Tournaments (G.O.A.T). Apart from GOAT, the company, earlier in July, had rolled out one of its most notable campaigns called 'You Hold the Cards'.