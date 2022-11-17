Sports

Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa secures first win

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0 while Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda also recorded his third straight victory, beating Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-0.5.
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
PTI

SAN FRANCISCO: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa posted his first win while compatriot Arjun Erigaisi suffered a third straight defeat in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here on Thursday.

Praggnanandha brushed aside Vietnam's Liem Quang Le 3-0 in the third round even as Erigaisi went down 0.5-2.5 to American Wesley So.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0 while Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda also recorded his third straight victory, beating Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-0.5.

Praggnanandhaa (4 points) rose to the fourth spot behind Carlsen, Duda (both on 9 points) and Giri (4) in the eight-player field.

The 17-year old Indian won his first game against So in 41 moves and then took the second in 46 moves with black. The third saw Praggnanandhaa secure a 53-move win to seal a dominant victory. He will play So in the fourth round on Friday.

Erigaisi started with a draw against So but lost the next two games and remained winless and without points after the third round. He faces Mamedyarov in the fourth round.

The eight players play a round-robin tournament. The winner will be the player who accumulates the most points and cash overall.

Eight players qualified for the Finals after a series of events in the Meltwater Champions Tour. The total prize fund for the Tour finals is USD 210,000. Each win in the round-robin earns the player USD 7,500.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Finals
Indian Grandmaster
Magnus Carlsen
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
About Praggnanandhaa
Meltwater Champions Tour Finals
Meltwater Champions Tour

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in